Police crack down on gangs in Fort Wayne; 5 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the past few months, the City of Fort Wayne has seen a rash of violence between two area street gangs. Tuesday morning five associated members were arrested.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) said its Gang and Violent Crimes Unit (GVCU) has been investigating the feud, collecting intelligence and conducting “targeted enforcement on key players” in an attempt to reduce violence. With the combined efforts of the GVCU detectives and Southeast Operations officers, three children and two adults were arrested. In addition, seven firearms were confiscated.

Those arrested include:

Aristotle King

Marcus Martin Jr.

Aristotle King, 22 Criminal Recklessness – shooting into an inhabited dwelling or place people likely gather (Level 5 Felony) Resisting law enforcement fleeing in a vehicle (Level 5 Felony) Obstruction of Justice Felony Carrying a handgun without a license Four additional warrants



Marcus Martin Jr., 18 Criminal Recklessness – shooting into an inhabited dwelling or place people likely gather (Level 5 Felony) Obstruction of Justice Resisting Law Enforcement – fleeing on foot



FWPD hopes that the arrests and confiscation of firearms will lead to a reduction in violence between the street gangs.

“It is the Fort Wayne Police Department’s objective to collaborate with the community to help curb societal violence: community cooperation is essential in this endeavor. Together we are safer, stronger, and more successful,” FWPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crimes Unit at 260-427-5575 or GVCU@cityoffortwayne.org, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free anonymous P3 Tips app.