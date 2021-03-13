Police: Couple arrested on multiple drug charges including ‘manufacturing methamphetamine’

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A couple was arrested on multiple drug-related charges on Friday morning in Floyds Knobs.

Police said they began an investigation in February after learning of potential drug activity at a residence located at 5009 East Shoreline Drive in Floyds Knobs. With the information they gathered, the police were able to produce a search warrant. The ACP team and Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement served the warrant.

Evidence from couples’ arrest at Floyds Knobs residence. Photo courtesy of ISP.

During the search, police said they found an AR-style pistol with an obliterated serial number, a red-phosphorus methamphetamine lab, approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, and about 2.85 pounds of marijuana. Police also learned that there were children in the house.

Troopers said that Joshua Mitchell Croft, 44, and April Louise Gibson, 32, were arrested on the scene and are incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail.

All subjects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.