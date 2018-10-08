Police continue search for Pierceton bank robbery suspect
PIERCETON, Ind. (WANE) - Police are looking for a Kendallville man suspected of robbing a bank in Pierceton Saturday morning.
A 911 call was received at 11:40 a.m. indicating a bank had been robbed in the Kosciusko County town of Pierceton.
A police officer arrived on the scene within a minute, however the robber had fled before police arrived.
The suspect's vehicle was found Saturday afternoon.
The suspect, identified as Jeffery Brewer, 34, is 5' 6" tall, he weighs 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierceton Police Department at 574.267.5667.
