Police: Cocaine, Ecstasy, 2 guns found in vehicle after stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police arrested a man after a search of the car he was riding in reportedly turned up drugs and two handguns.

It was around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 20 when police pulled over a vehicle for speeding in the area of Fairfield and Pettit avenues, coming from the area of a “shots fired” call just beforehand, according to a news release. Police activity logs show such a call a half hour earlier one mile south, on Webster Street.

In the vehicle, police found a driver and passenger, both reported to “have involvements with guns and other criminal activity,” the release said.

At that point, officers removed the pair from the vehicle. Then, police said “given the totality of the investigation,” a warrant was obtained for the vehicle and it was searched.

In the vehicle, police said they found two handguns, “several” suspected Ecstasy pills and more than 50 grams of cocaine, the release said.

The passenger and vehicle owner – 32-year-old William R. Britt – was charged with two counts of Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Possession of a Handgun with Obliterated Identifying Numbers, and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Dealing Cocaine. He was arrested Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle – a 22-year-old man – was found to have a suspended driver’s license. He was cited and released, police said.

Video of the arrest was posted by Britt on YouTube. He alleges the officers performed an illegal search of his vehicle.