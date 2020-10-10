Police: Clerk of convenience store in Ohio killed 1 of 2 robbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say the clerk of an Ohio convenience store shot and killed one of two suspects during an attempted robbery, and the other suspect and a woman who was in the store were arrested later.

Columbus police said two armed suspects entered the Beechcroft Newstand shortly after 1 a.m. Friday and demanded money.

Police said the clerk and the suspects exchanged gunfire, and one of the suspects, 19-year-old Juanye Hawkins-Payne, was killed.

The other suspect fired at the clerk and a customer and fled.

The clerk and the customer were treated at hospitals and released. Two people were later arrested.

