BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man is facing multiple charges after reportedly driving recklessly through a cemetery Friday night and causing mischief, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Mohamed Abou,18, was arrested for:

  • Criminal Mischief in a Cemetery
  • Criminal Recklessness
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident
  • Intimidation (two counts)
  • Gun Possession/ Serious Violent Felon
  • Obliterating Gun Serial Number
  • Possession/ Use of Legend Drug
  • Criminal Confinement
  • Resisting Law Enforcement (two counts)
  • Theft
  • Bond Revocation

Abou was out on bond from Oct. 2022. Previously he was charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Recklessness, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm.