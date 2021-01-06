Police chase reaches speeds over 100 mph, 2 taken to hospital

ANTWERP, Ohio, (WANE) – On Tuesday a police chase occurred in Antwerp, Ohio with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

Just after 5 p.m., officers report that a police chase began when a deputy was dispatched to South Erie Street to assist a village police officer with searching a vehicle he had stopped for traffic violations. The responding deputy and the officers report that when they approached the Nissan Altima, the vehicle fled the scene.

The deputy pursued the vehicle southbound on SR 49. It is reported that the Nissan reached speeds over than 100 mph. As the deputy closed in on the vehicle, it hit a southbound Ford pickup truck driven by Matthew A. McDougall, 45, of Antwerp. The Nissan then veered off the roadway and struck a power pole and rolled. It is reported that it eventually came to rest against a tree on SR 49 south of SR 111.

McDougall was uninjured, the press release said.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was Anthony D. Greene, 24, from Warren, Michigan. Hector A. Brujan, 23, from Marion, Indiana was a passenger in Greene’s vehicle. Greene and Brujan were taken to a hospital where they were treated and eventually released.

Deputies report that during the investigation, suspected illegal narcotics were found in the vehicle, along with two loaded firearms.

A warrant to arrest Greene was obtained by the Sheriff’s Office for one count of Failure to Comply with order or signal of police officer, a Felony of the Third Degree, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a motor vehicle, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Greene was released from the hospital before the warrant could be executed by authorities.

This investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be presented to a Grand Jury following the investigation.