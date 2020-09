FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver is in custody after a brief chase around the city Tuesday.

Fort Wayne Police were called just after 11 a.m. to the McDonald’s at 3010 W. Coliseum Blvd. on a medical assist call.

From there, a police chase began. The driver led officers down several back roads before eventually stopping on U.S. 30 near Leesburg Road.

The driver was taken into custody there.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released by police.