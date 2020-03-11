Police: can you ID these burglary suspects?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Release from Indiana State Police: Detectives from the Indiana State Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department are seeking public assistance as they attempt to identify two suspects responsible for a burglary of the Oasis Tavern located in the town of Saint Joe, Indiana.

The investigation at this point has revealed that the burglars entered the Oasis Tavern shortly after midnight on Monday December 23rd, 2019. The tavern was closed at the time of the burglary. Evidence shows two suspects driving a pickup truck, walk up and then enter main entrance without force. The suspects were able to remove a large safe from an office area, along with other items. The investigation also revealed evidence that suggests the suspect(s) have possible ties to the Paulding County, Ohio area.

Anyone that may recognize the suspects shown in the attached photos, or have any relevant information that may assist detectives with their investigation, you are urged to contact Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post (260)432-8661, DeKalb County Sheriff (260)925-3365, or CrimeStoppers (260)927-4811 to report your information.