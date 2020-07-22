Man killed, girlfriend hurt in southeast Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was killed and his girlfriend was badly hurt in a shooting Tuesday night on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Police and medics were called just after 8 p.m. to the 2500 block of Lillie Street, northwest of the South Anthony Boulevard and East Pontiac Street intersection.

There, they found a man lying on the porch of a home with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators pronounced him dead at the scene.

Inside the home, they found a woman. She was taken to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening-injuries.

Police believe the two were boyfriend and girlfriend.

There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time.

The identity of the male victim, along with cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or CrimeStoppers at 436-STOP.