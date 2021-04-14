Police bring chase to end with stop sticks, K9

ASHLEY-HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was arrested Tuesday night after a police chase out of Angola.

According to a report from the Ashley-Hudson Police Department, the chase began in Angola and headed south on Old 27.

Stop sticks were set up on C.R. 800 South and the vehicle drove over them, which deflated both driver’s side tires. The vehicle then became disabled, police said.

A K9 was deployed to apprehend the suspect, and he “peacefully surrendered” and was taken into custody.

The driver was not named and it’s not clear what charges he’ll face.