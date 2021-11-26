Police: Boy killed, 3 other kids injured in 2-car DUI crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two vehicles allegedly driven by intoxicated motorists collided early Friday in Indianapolis, killing an 8-year-old boy and seriously injuring three other children.

Indianapolis police say two adults were in a minivan with the four children when it struck a sedan at an intersection about 2:15 a.m. after one of the vehicles drove through a red light.

Officer Genae Cook tells The Indianapolis Star that an, an 8-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. One of the three surviving children remained in critical condition, while the two others were in serious condition.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles face preliminary drunken driving charges.