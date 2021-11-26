Police: Boy killed, 3 other kids injured in 2-car DUI crash

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two vehicles allegedly driven by intoxicated motorists collided early Friday in Indianapolis, killing an 8-year-old boy and seriously injuring three other children.

Indianapolis police say two adults were in a minivan with the four children when it struck a sedan at an intersection about 2:15 a.m. after one of the vehicles drove through a red light.

Officer Genae Cook tells The Indianapolis Star that an, an 8-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. One of the three surviving children remained in critical condition, while the two others were in serious condition.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles face preliminary drunken driving charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss