FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking the public to help identify two man believed to be connected to a robbery at Phil’s One Stop, located at 3411 Lower Huntington Rd.

The robbery occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on Aug. 24.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to contact FWPD at 260-427-1222.