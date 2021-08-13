Police asking for help finding 19-year-old who allegedly ran during traffic stop in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help them find a man who has an active arrest warrant and is alleged to have run from the back seat of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a post on Facebook, Malachi Vorhees, 19, allegedly ran from a traffic stop Friday morning near Indiana and South Streets in Bluffton.

The driver of the vehicle drove away as the deputy chased after Vorhees, but was later found and taken into custody, the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 260-824-3426 or another police agency.