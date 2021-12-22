Police ask for help to ID robbery suspects caught on video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two men in a robbery at a Fort Wayne Dollar General store.

The robbery took place around 10:45 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Dollar General at 3903 S. Anthony Blvd.

According to police, two men committed a strong armed robbery of the store. No other information about the crime was released.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.