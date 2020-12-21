Police ask public for help solving homicide in Elkhart Co.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Elkhart Police Department is asking the public for help solving a homicide that occurred on last week.

On Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Elkhart Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Concord Avenue. Responding officers report finding Rochad Washington, 41, from Elkhart found unconscious. The officers attempted to help Washington, but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called and assumed responsibility of the scene, the press release said.

On Saturday a forensic autopsy was performed at Homer-Stryker School of Medicine located at the University of Western Michigan and the manner of death was determined to be a Homicide, the press release said.

This case is still an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.