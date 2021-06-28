Police ask for surveillance video from neighbors of slain Lake James woman

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Steuben County have asked for the public’s help to solve the killing of an elderly Lake James woman last week.

Wilma Ball, 82, was found stabbed to death in her lakefront home along the first basin of Lake James midday Wednesday. Since, police have been working to understand what led up to the killing, and who did it.

On Monday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office asked for “any possible additional residential surveillance video on Lake James Lane 200 and surrounding areas” from 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police also asked that anyone with information about the killing, or any details about suspicious activity or a person or people in the area, contact the sheriff’s office at (260) 668-1000 ext 5000.

Residents can also submit information through the sheriff’s office’s app.

“The Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the Indiana State Police are working diligently following every lead in order to bring this case to a successful resolution as quickly as possible,” the sheriff’s office said.