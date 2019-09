Fort Wayne police released this photo of a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person as part of an investigation into an armed robbery.

The robbery took place on August 27, 2019 at the Metro PCS store located at 1622 Wells Street.

Anyone who might be able to identify the person in these photos is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.