GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Grant County officials are asking for the public’s help to piece together the details of a homicide investigation from Monday night.

According to a release, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an unconscious person just before 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of West Avon Avenue. Deputies at the scene found a man dead on the property, the release said, and his death was determined to be a homicide.

The release said an autopsy is expected to be conducted Wednesday to determine the cause of the victim’s death. His name has not yet been released.

The homicide is still under investigation, and police are asking the public for help finding any witnesses. Anyone who knows or hears something is asked to call Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477 (TIPS) or Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765) 662-9864 Ext 4214.