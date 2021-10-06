Police ask for help finding person caught on camera breaking into Huntington Co. business

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help them find the individuals believed to have broken into a southwestern Huntington County business overnight Monday.

In a surveillance video posted on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, one of the individuals can be seen looking into the window of a building. The department says they are looking for one or maybe two people.

Details about the break-in and the name of the business has not been release, but the department did say the individuals got away with cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Captain Malcom Jones at the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office.