Police arrest two students for making school threats in Grant County

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WANE) Two juveniles were arrested after threatening to “shoot up” Madison-Grant Jr./Sr. High School according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation began at around 9 p.m. Monday when the sheriff’s department got word of the threats and information that the two students had warned other students not to show up for classes on Tuesday when the shooting was allegedly going to take place.

Police made school administrators aware of the threats and the administrators helped provide addresses for the students believed to be making the threats. Police were then able to interview the students and they admitted to making the threats. They both were arrested without incident and charged with Intimidation with a deadly weapon against a school which is a Level 5 Felony. It’s not believed anyone else was involved.

Tuesday morning, sheriff’s deputies were present at the school and through the second period. They then returned at various times throughout throughout the day.

The Madison-Grant United School Corporation sent a letter to parents on Tuesday detailing the investigation. Click here to read the letter.