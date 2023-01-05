FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in connection to a late December stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 36-year-old Christopher Moore at approximately 4:42 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.

Police said Moore had active warrants in connection to a Dec. 29 stabbing incident in the 600 block of E. Suttenfield Street that later left a woman in life-threatening condition.

Moore faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.