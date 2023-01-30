GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Grant County authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting that left one person dead.

Officers from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmount Police Department responded at approximately 3:18 a.m. to a 911 call of a gunshot victim at 7220 S. 200 W. Sunday, Jan. 29.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old victim, later identified by the Grant County Coroner’s Office as Benito D. Lugo of Hidalgo, Texas, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, and authorities declared Lugo deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed five other people were present in the residence at the same time as the victim, and the investigation resulted in authorities naming 39-year-old Jose Santos Cruz as a suspect.

Police later arrested Cruz, who faces a charge of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 felony.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.