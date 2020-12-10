Police arrest man for stealing $1,000 worth of metal from recycling bin

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police arrested one man Wednesday night for stealing an estimated $1,000 worth of metal products from a local business.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call just after 7:15 p.m. from S&K Products, located near U.S. 127, about a man that was stealing metal out of the recycling bin and loading them onto his truck.

When police arrived, the suspect attempted to escape on foot. After a short chase, police caught and arrested Joseph Paul Bishop, 38, of Dayton, Ohio.

Bishop was charged with theft, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Police also learned that the suspect’s truck was involved in two previous thefts, both of which are under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss