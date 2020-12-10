Police arrest man for stealing $1,000 worth of metal from recycling bin

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police arrested one man Wednesday night for stealing an estimated $1,000 worth of metal products from a local business.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call just after 7:15 p.m. from S&K Products, located near U.S. 127, about a man that was stealing metal out of the recycling bin and loading them onto his truck.

When police arrived, the suspect attempted to escape on foot. After a short chase, police caught and arrested Joseph Paul Bishop, 38, of Dayton, Ohio.

Bishop was charged with theft, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Police also learned that the suspect’s truck was involved in two previous thefts, both of which are under investigation.