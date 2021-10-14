Police arrest large-scale heroin dealer, two women in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop ended a three monthlong drug dealing investigation.

In June 2021, the Indiana State Police (ISP) received information that Tyler Moore, 30, of Bedford, was allegedly dealing large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl in Lawrence, Orange and surrounding counties and an investigation began.

ISP said it discovered that Moore had moved to an apartment in the 100 block of East Washington Street in Orleans, where Orleans Police Department learned that Moore was active in dealing illegal drugs in the area. Over the next three months, ISP and the Orleans Police Department, used a number of investigative techniques to help establish probable cause of Moore’s involvement.

On Thursday, ISP stopped Moore and two women on S.R. 37 in Orleans for speeding. During the stop, ISP said K9 Officer Loki gave a positive alert which led officers to search the vehicle.

Troopers discovered that the back seat passenger, identified as Christina Wilson, possessed a methamphetamine smoking device with methamphetamine residue, a baggie with a small amount of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

The front seat passenger had no identification, so she verbally identified herself. However, during the search of the vehicle, ISP said her actual identification was found and troopers learned that she was giving a false name. Her identification showed that her name is Yazmen Young, who had an active felony arrest warrant out of Marion County for Possession of a Narcotic Drug. While being placed into custody, Young admitted to hiding heroin in her pants. ISP found approximately 16 grams of heroin in her possession.

ISP said Moore was found with marijuana, drug paraphernalia that contained heroin residue and almost $3,000 of US currency. Troopers then searched his apartment and found almost 11 ounces (306 grams) of heroin and four ounces (113 grams) of fentanyl, along with other items associated with dealing drugs.

All three individuals were arrested on the following charges and incarcerated in the Orange County Jail:

Tyler J. Moore, 30, of Bedford:

Dealing Narcotic Drug Over 10 Grams (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Narcotic Drug Over 28 Grams (Level 3 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor)

Christina C. Wilson, 22, of Columbus:

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor)

Yazmen L. Young, 19, of Columbus:

Possession of Narcotic Drug Between 10 and 28 Grams (Level 4 Felony)

False Informing (Level 6 Felony)

False Identity Statement (A Misdemeanor)

Active Warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug

“The fact that this investigation took almost an entire pound of heroin and fentanyl with an estimated street value of almost $75,000 off or our streets no doubt saved many lives,” said Sgt. Greg Day. “I could not be prouder of the work done by everyone involved in this case to ensure a successful conclusion. Both Orange and Lawrence Counties are safer because of it.”

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.