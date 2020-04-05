Police arrest hospital aide in thefts of equipment, supplies

A Saturday, April 4, 2020, photo provided by Prescott, Ariz., police shows Keith Brown. Prescott police say Brown, a housekeeping employee, has been fired from his hospital job after being arrested on suspicion of stealing personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies in recent weeks as the coronavirus outbreak unfolded. Lt. Jon Brambila said Brown, 48, was arrested Friday at Yavapai Regional Medical Center on suspicion of one count each of theft and fraud after police found numerous items valued at $1,700 in Brown’s vehicle and residence. (Prescott police via AP)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona say a housekeeping employee has been fired from his hospital job after being arrested on suspicion of stealing personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies in recent weeks as the coronavirus outbreak unfolded.

A Prescott Police Department spokesman says 49-year-old Keith Brown of Prescott was arrested Friday at Yavapai Regional Medical Center on suspicion of one count each of theft and fraud.

The spokesman says that was after police found numerous items valued at $1,700 in Brown’s vehicle and residence.

The items recovered included gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, washcloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, toilet paper, and an automatic hand sanitizer.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Brown.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.