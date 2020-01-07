Police arrest driver after 110 mph chase ends in crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in LaGrange County arrested a man after they said he took deputies on a chase at speeds “in excess of 110 miles per hour,” according to a police report.

Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies began chasing a grey 2015 Volkswagen Passat. The report said the sedan was speeding at more than 110 mph.

It’s not clear how the chase started.

The vehicle lost control at the intersection of C.R. 450 South and C.R. 050 West as the driver tried to turn south, and the Volkswagen crashed into an earth embankment, the report said.

The driver – identified in the report as 40-year-old Kenneth L. Miller of LaGrange – was found with a blood alcohol concentration of .207 percent. Miller was arrested on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.