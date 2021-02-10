Police arrest Auburn man for child molestation

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – After months of investigating, police arrest a man for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

In October of 2020, detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services (Auburn Office) and the Auburn Police Department to investigate an alleged complaint of sexual misconduct with a minor, the press release said.

Police said that the information alleged that Clint Daniel Hess, 30, of Auburn had been engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

The five month long investigation concluded last week, after the completed investigation was turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges.

Early Wednesday morning a warrant was issued by the DeKalb County Superior Court for the arrest of Hess on two felony charges:

Child Molestation, Level 1 Felony

Sexual Misconduct with a minor, Level 4 Felony.

Wednesday afternoon, troopers from the Fort Wayne Post arrested Hess at his Auburn home without incident, the press release said. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and booked into custody, where he will remain held pending a court appearance on the matter.

ISP detectives were assisted in this investigation by Auburn DCS, Auburn Police Department, the Dr. Bill Lewis Center (Child Advocacy Center Fort Wayne), and the DeKalb County Prosecutors Office.