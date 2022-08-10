MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs.

Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.

In a separate case, police arrested Brittany Creech, 32, of Celina, Ohio for trafficking drugs. Additional suspected drugs and paraphernalia were located on Creech once she was brought to jail.

The arrests resulted from a detail conducted by Mercer County’s Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT). The detail focused on the use and transportation of narcotics.

Both cases were sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review and filing of formal charges.