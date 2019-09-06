Police arrest 2 boys in shooting of Garrett man

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Garrett Police arrested two juveniles in connection to a Garrett shooting that left one man hospitalized earlier this week.

WANE 15 previously reported around 10:40 p.m. Monday, a man was shot in the shoulder in the 400 block of East Keyser Street in Garrett. The man – identified later as Thomas R. Bryant of Garrett – was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

After the incident, police tried to find a suspect or suspects, including with a K9, but came up short. Eventually, with help from Indiana State Police investigators, “leads were developed” and two juveniles were identified as suspects, state police said.

The boys and their parents were brought in for questioning, and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges.

It’s not clear, though, what the charges are. The case is being handled through the DeKalb County Juvenile Probation Division.

The boys were not identified because they are juveniles. They are in custody at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center, state police said.

The victim remains hospitalized.