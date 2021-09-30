Police arrest 14-year-old driver after chase and crash in southern Indiana

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WANE) A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday evening following a chase that ended when the pickup truck he was driving hit an abandoned building in southern Indiana according to Indiana State Police.

Just before midnight in Warrick County, a trooper spotted the pickup enter a road from a parking lot without signaling or stopping. The trooper turned on his lights and siren but the driver of the pickup refused to stop.

A chase then took place reaching speeds over 85 mph with the pickup running stop signs along the way.

Eventually the driver lost control and hit an abandoned building. The driver and a passenger got out of the truck and surrendered on the spot.

The passenger, also 14-years-old, was released to his parents while the driver is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. He was taken to the Southwest Youth Village in Vincennes.