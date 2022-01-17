Police: Angola man punched, kicked officers during traffic stop

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola man has been arrested after police said he became “extremely combative” and punched and kicked officers during a traffic stop late Saturday night.

Aaron J. Sylvia

It was around 11:30 p.m. when an Indiana State trooper stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe on C.R. 275N near C.R. 85W for speeding. During the stop, the trooper suspected drugs and a K9 was called out.

When the K9 arrived, the trooper asked the driver – identified as 40-year-old Aaron J. Sylvia of Angola – to get out of the car. Police said Sylvia refused, then became “extremely combative and resistant” and hit the trooper and the K9 handler with “multiple punches and kicks.”

Police hit Sylvia with a Taser but it was not effective.

Another trooper arrived at the scene and he, too, became “engaged in the physical altercation to restrain Sylvia,” state police said.

Multiple other units responded to the scene and Sylvia was eventually taken into custody.

Aaron J. Sylvia, 40, of Angola faces charges of: