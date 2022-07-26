MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old eastern Indiana girl has been fatally shot.

They say the girl was shot around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Muncie’s south side.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell says in a news release that when authorities arrived at the scene, “they discovered a firearm had been discharged inside the residence, striking a 5-year-old female.”

The Star Press reports the child was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Criswell says “at this point this is an ongoing investigation.”