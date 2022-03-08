INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two teenage boys were found fatally shot overnight in an Indianapolis park by officers responding to a reported shooting.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found two teenage boys under 16 years of age with gunshot wounds after the shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. Monday at Dubarry Park on the city’s east side.

Both boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked the public to contact them if they have any information about the shooting.

WXIN-TV reports officers planned to return to the park Tuesday to knock on the doors of nearby houses and speak to resident as their investigation continues.