Police: 2 killed, 1 wounded in Detroit drive-by shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Two people have been killed in a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s westside.

Police say the victims were in a car at about 7:45 p.m. Friday when someone inside an SUV drove alongside them and fired shots. A man and woman were pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 17-year-old male was wounded and was in serious condition at a hospital. Their names were not released. No arrests have been reported.