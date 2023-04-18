MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Two people each face a felony drug charge after authorities reportedly found methamphetamines in their home, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

According to the MCSO, authorities obtained a search warrant for a home in the 5400 block of State Road 219 — which is east of Coldwater, Ohio — as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.

During the search warrant, police reportedly found numerous items related to the fraud investigation and also found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities later obtained more search warrants for the home and collected several items that were taken as evidence.

According to the MCSO, authorities conducted preliminary tests on the suspected drugs, and the results reportedly tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamines.

As a result, police took 34-year-old Cassandra Seibert and 36-year-old Eric Arthur into custody without incident and transported them to Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

Cassandra Seibert (Photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) Eric Arthur (Photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

Both Seibert and Arthur have been charged with possession of methamphetamine, which is a 5th Degree felony in Ohio.

The investigation will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any additional charges.