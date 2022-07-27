ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — The man who police said randomly shot three customers at a Kendallville gas station, killing one, has pleaded guilty.

In a hearing in Noble Superior Court Tuesday, Matthew D. Rodriguez, 25, agreed to plead guilty to one count of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder through a plea agreement that caps his sentence at 85 years, KPC News reports.

A judge must still accept the deal. A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 23.

It was just before midnight June 27, 2021, when police said Rodriguez opened fire inside the Gallops gas station in the 1200 block of North Street.

At the gas station, one man – 32-year-old Justin M. Smead – was pronounced dead. Two others – Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis – were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police identified Rodriguez as a suspect in the shooting after his sister called police and said Rodriquez came to her home in a “irate, crazy and insane” state and said he shot three people, according to court records.

Rodriguez was eventually located at an eastern Ohio rest stop on June 30. He was taken into custody after a short standoff with police there and extradited back to Indiana.

Rodriguez was to stand trial Aug. 22, according to court records, before word came of a plea agreement during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled pre-trial conference.

RELATED: