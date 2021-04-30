Plea deal reached in case of Fort Wayne cop accused of relationship with Wayne High School student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne police officer accused of having a relationship with a 16-year-old female student at Wayne High School while he served as a resource officer back in 2019 has agreed to a plea deal.

Andrew Beck has been on unpaid leave status with the Fort Wayne Police Department. On Friday he signed a plea agreement where he agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography. In return, a felony charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors will be dropped. His sentencing is scheduled for June 4, 2021.

The case unfolded in April 2019 when Beck, at the time a 13-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department – was working at Wayne High School as a part-time resource officer. According to court documents a student told another resource officer that Beck was having a relationship with another student.

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies met with the girl days later, and she said she’d been communicating with Beck through Snapchat, and their exchanges were “sexual in nature,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said Beck had sent her “pictures of himself, including one where he was standing naked in front of a mirror,” the affidavit said. She also said Beck once told her he was out in front of her home, which police records confirmed, the affidavit said.

The girl sent Beck nude photos, as well, the affidavit said.

The girl said Beck discussed having sex with her, and said he told her he wanted to “tie her up and choke her,” the affidavit said. The affidavit said Beck was aware the girl was 16 years old.

At the time of the investigation Beck was stationed in California on military orders. He was then extradited to Fort Wayne to face charges.

At the time of his arrest Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed indicated he would work to have Beck fired once his case was adjudicated.