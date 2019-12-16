Plainfield man sentenced to 10 years on meth-related charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Plainfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a meth distribution charge.

Justin Nelson, 26, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Monday.

Nelson was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

According to case documents, Indiana State Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Nelson in Fort Wayne on the evening of February 27, 2019. A police canine alerted officers to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, and the vehicle was subsequently searched.

Officers found a safe which contained 79.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 23.4 grams of psilocybin (hallucinogenic) mushrooms. Nelson admitted to dealing methamphetamine prior to the traffic stop and admitted that he had intended to distribute more of the methamphetamine that night.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Indiana State Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.