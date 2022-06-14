PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a Pike County man Tuesday morning for having child pornography, methamphetamine, and neglecting a dependent.

Indiana’s task force with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was obtained for the investigation and it was served at a house on County Road 325 West in Petersburg, police reported.

What investigators found resulted in the arrest of Bryan K. Robling, 33, of Petersburg. He was charged with:

Possession of child pornography, Level 5 Felony (6 counts) Possession of child pornography, Level 6 Felony (4 counts) Neglect of a dependent, Level 6 Felony (3 counts) Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony (1 count)

There are more charges that are still pending, police said. Robling is being held on bond at the Pike County Jail.

Police noted Robling has children who were released to his mother.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police, the Cyber Crimes Unit, and the ICAC unit were involved in the investigation.