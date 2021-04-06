PHOTOS: Many Kendallville residents report vandalism to property

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the past few days the Kendallville Police Department says it has received many reports of vandalism at area properties. The department is asking residents to check their property and notify police if they know who many be responsible.

The department said that around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday a homeowner saw someone painting on their garage door in Kendallville and called police. The individuals took off and police were not able to find them. On Monday police received more reports of properties that had been vandalized. They said more complaints were received on Tuesday.

“These individuals tagged homes, cars, churches, buildings at the Noble County Fairgrounds and other items,” the department said.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

The department is asking residents to call the Kendallville Police if they have any information about who might be responsible. They are also asking residents to check their properties and report any damage they might find.