Peru man arrested for allegedly committing sexual acts on two Miami teens

PERU, Ind. (WANE) – A 64-year-old Peru man was arrested on felony charges for child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, and child solicitation Monday.

Indiana State Police (ISP) report that the investigation began after the department received information from the Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that Frank Wright had possibly committed sexual acts on two Miami County girls.

During the investigation, evidence revealed that Wright had allegedly committed sexual acts on a then 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl. The crimes purportedly occurred in Miami County in July 2019 and July 2012 or 2013.

Wright was arrested at his Peru home, ISP said. He was served a Miami Superior Court II arrest warrant alleging felony charges for sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation and child molestation.

Wright was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail with a bond of $27,000.