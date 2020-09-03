Person stabbed at Fort Wayne mobile home; K9 tracks down suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was stabbed in an incident at a north Fort Wayne mobile home late Thursday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police and medics were called just before 11 a.m. to the 10200 block of Gold Meadow Drive, inside the Dupont Estates mobile home park off East Dupont Road, on a report of a stabbing.

Police at the scene confirmed a person was stabbed. The victim refused medical treatment.

Authorities said a person ran away from the scene, but a K9 was able to track them down within 150 yards of the complex. The suspect was then taken into custody. It’s not clear what charges they may face, if any.

