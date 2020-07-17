Person shot, suspect at large; armed robbery of jogger possibly linked

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was shot in an incident in southern Allen County Friday.

Police and medics were called just before 5 p.m. to Marion Center Road near Thompson Road, in the area of Interstate 469, on a report of a shooting.

An Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect, and the sheriff’s department called it an “active investigation.”

Eight minutes after the shooting, deputies were called to the Tillman Road area on a report that someone pointed a gun at a jogger and stole their phone. Investigators received matching suspect descriptions and believe they may be connected.