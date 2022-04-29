FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are searching for a person who set a small fire in the vestibule of the Bud Meeks Justice Center in downtown Fort Wayne Friday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the facility at 101 E. Superior St.

Capt. Steve Stone with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said someone dragged a cigarette butt receptacle into the vestibule, squirted lighter fluid on it, and set it on fire before running off.

Security guards rushed toward the burning receptacle and tossed it out the door, Stone said.

Here’s the damage:

Damage from an alleged arson in the Bud Meeks Justice Center in downtown Fort Wayne is shown.

Police were studying security footage of the incident to identify the perpetrator. No arrests have been made.

The justice center was evacuated for a short time, Stone said. People have been allowed back in as of 10 a.m.