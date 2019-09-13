Person dies after incident at Berne apartment

Police on scene of a death investigation at Continental Village Apartments on Thursday, September 13, 2019.

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead after an incident at an apartment complex in Berne, Indiana, according to a representative from the Berne Police Department.

Officers were called to the Continental Village Apartments, in the 700 block of Stucky Street, around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Details are limited, but WANE 15 has learned charges are expected to be filed against a suspect in connection with Thursday’s incident. That person’s name was not made available.

The identity of the deceased individual is unknown.