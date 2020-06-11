Pedestrian critically hurt in hit-and-run crash

Crime

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fremont man was critically hurt early Thursday after being struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 2:24 a.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a possible vehicle crash in the area of S.R. 120 and C.R. 900 West, east of the Town of Orland. There, officers found a 37-year-old Brandon Holt severely hurt.

The Fremont native was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

State police said the incident was being investigating as ‘a vehicle leaving the scene of a seriously bodily injury crash’ and are following up on a possible suspect.

No additional information was immediately available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss