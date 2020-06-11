Pedestrian critically hurt in hit-and-run crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fremont man was critically hurt early Thursday after being struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 2:24 a.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a possible vehicle crash in the area of S.R. 120 and C.R. 900 West, east of the Town of Orland. There, officers found a 37-year-old Brandon Holt severely hurt.

The Fremont native was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

State police said the incident was being investigating as ‘a vehicle leaving the scene of a seriously bodily injury crash’ and are following up on a possible suspect.

No additional information was immediately available at this time.