FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A patrol car was struck Sunday morning by a suspected intoxicated driver.

Police on scene said they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in a hit-and-run. When they attempted to pull the truck over on I-69 and Dupont Road, the suspect hit the officer’s car.

On Monday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle had driven into a yard along Trade Wind Court off Leo Road earlier that morning and gotten stuck. In that incident, the driver was able to free the truck and drove off.

Dustin Freeman

A person in the area told investigating officers as the truck was stuck, the driver got out and got a tool from the back and broke out the driver’s side window.

An officer eventually spotted the pickup in the area of Dupont Road and I-69, the sheriff’s department said.

At that point, a report said the driver of the pickup did a U-turn and drove toward the officer. The officer activated his lights and tried to move out of the way of the oncoming pickup, but the vehicle struck the squad car in its driver’s side door and quarter panel, the report said.

The pickup continued on a short distance before it stopped.

The officer was able to get out of the damage squad car and arrest the driver, the report said.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Dustin W. Freeman of Fort Wayne. He was arrested on:

1 count of Operating While Intoxicated

1 count of Operating While Intoxicated (Endangerment)

2 counts of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash

1 count of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon

1 count of Possession of Marijuana

1 count of Resisting Law Enforcement/Fleeing in a Vehicle

The officer was not hurt in the crash.