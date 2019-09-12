Parents concerned over criminally charged juvenile’s possible return to school

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Parents of students at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools are concerned after a juvenile charged in connection to a Garrett shooting is allegedly allowed to return to school.

WANE 15 previously reported that around 10:40 p.m. on September 2, a man was shot in the shoulder in the 400 block of East Keyser Street in Garrett. The man – identified later as Thomas R. Bryant of Garrett – was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Garrett Police, with help from Indiana State Police investigators, were able to develop leads and questioned two juveniles before arresting them. From there, the Dekalb County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges although it is unknown what the juveniles are charged with. The case is being handled through the DeKalb County Juvenile Probation Division.

WANE 15 has reached out to Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools and the Dekalb County Prosecutor’s Office for comment, but has not yet heard back.