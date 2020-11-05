Pallet of specialty Gibson guitars bound for Sweetwater stolen off truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A batch of limited edition Gibson guitars valued at $95,000 that was headed for Sweetwater of Fort Wayne was stolen off a delivery truck outside Indianapolis last week.

Sweetwater said Thursday that a pallet of 13 new Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars was stolen from a truck at the Flying J Travel Center in Whiteland on Oct. 30. The truck was headed to Fort Wayne.

The highly sought-after guitars were likely targeted and not randomly stolen.

“Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop,” Sweetwater Chief Supply Chain and Merchandising Officer Phil Rich said. “With a retail value of $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person/s knew exactly what to look for and when.”

Gibson and Adam Jones of the band Tool collaborated to build the guitars, which were exact recreations of the original Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul. Gibson offered 79 that were aged, signed and number, then 179 others that featured silkscreen artwork, and the guitars immediately sold out worldwide when they were released, Sweetwater said.

“These guitars were the dream guitars of 13 Gibson and Adam Jones fans, who had been patiently waiting for them to be delivered,” said Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. “We have decided to publish the serial numbers of the 13 stolen guitars and are appealing to all of Gibson’s fans to keep an eye out for them and let us know if they surface. Our fans should ask any third-party sellers for a serial number before purchasing to be sure they are not being sold one of the stolen guitars.”

The serial numbers are listed below:

Anyone with any information on theft or the whereabouts of the guitars is asked to contact Detective Kenny Polley of the Whiteland Police Department at kpolley@whitelandpd.us or (317) 535-8100.